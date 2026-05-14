Man wanted on felony warrant faces additional charges in Baldwyn

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted on a felony warrant is facing more charges in Baldwyn.

Baldwyn Police arrested Joshua Grice.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call at 207 Cox Street after individuals were allegedly on the property without permission.

Police surrounded the home, and during the search of the residence, found Grice hiding in a closet.

Officers also discovered several stolen items inside the home, amounting to thousands of dollars in recovered merchandise.

Baldwyn police shared a picture of those items, which include: security cameras, laptops, tools, a purse, and even a heater.

The department already had an active felony warrant issued for Grice at the time of the incident.

Additional charges are pending.

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