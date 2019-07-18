Man who allegedly hit woman with car indicted on two charges

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man will go to trial for allegedly hitting a woman with his car at Waffle House.

Javontae Harris, 24, was indicted on an aggravated assault-domestic violence charge and a felony fleeing charge.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors alleged Harris hit the woman’s legs with his vehicle on February 9.

Starkville police said officers attempted to pull Harris over on Highway 12 but he didn’t stop.

The chase continued on to Louisville Street where the car eventually left the road on Gillespie Street.

Harris was arrested Wednesday on the indictment.