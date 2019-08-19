Man who allegedly threatened 100 victim mass shooting arrested

Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man has been arrested and accused of threatening a mass shooting in text messages.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix, of Daytona Beach, sent several text messages stating he wanted to “break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.” The office says that in another message, Wix texted he wanted to reach 100 victims and had decided on a location. It was unclear who Wix was texting or how deputies obtained the information.

Authorities say Wix was arrested Friday at a supermarket in Daytona Beach Shores on a charge of making written threats to kill. The sheriff’s news release says Wix told detectives he didn’t own firearms but was fascinated with mass shootings.

Tristan Wix in undated photo WKMG-TV

Wix wrote in the messages that he was willing to die while committing a mass shooting and was hoping to have someone help him, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports. He said he wanted to shoot into a large crowd from three miles away.

“A good 100 kills would be nice,” he said in one text, according to WKMG.

Deputies said multiple Central Florida law enforcement agencies helped track Wix down to a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Daytona Beach Shores, where he was arrested.