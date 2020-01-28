Man who'd been handcuffed fatally shot by officer in police car

Temple Hills, Maryland — A man who’d been handcuffed with his arms behind his back by police in Maryland was shot and killed inside an officer’s cruiser, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police officers responded Monday night to reports that a driver had struck multiple vehicles near the Temple Hills neighborhood, spokeswoman Christina Cotterman told news outlets during a news conference.

When officers located the driver, they smelled what they thought was the odor of PCP coming from his car and believed he was under the influence, Cotterman said, according to CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV.

Scene of officer-involved shooting on night of January 27, 2020 in Temple Hills neighborhood of Prince George’s County, Maryland WUSA-TV

The suspect was buckled into the front passenger seat of the vehicle, which Cotterman said is normal for Prince George’s County police. The officer then got into the driver’s seat.

Two independent witnesses told police they either saw or heard a struggle, and heard loud bangs coming from the cruiser, according to Cotterman.

The man was shot multiple times by the officer’s service weapon, the police spokeswoman said. Officers performed lifesaving measures and took the man to a hospital. He died a short time later.

Police haven’t publicly identified the suspect because family members haven’t been notified.

The shooting wasn’t caught on body-camera video because the officer didn’t have one, Cotterman said. Investigators were looking for surveillance cameras in the area that may have recorded it.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, which Cotterman said is standard when a Prince George’s County officer fires a shot. Cotterman said the officer was expected to be identified Tuesday.