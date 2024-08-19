Manageable conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a stretch of intense heat, conditions are going to be a bit more easy to manage. Overall, expect a warm week that is dry and mostly sunny.

MONDAY NIGHT: Calm end to the day. The nice breeze will continue. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Copy and paste Monday to Tuesday’s forecast. Warm highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Clear, dry, and sunny. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Warm days will maintain near 90. Almost “cool” nights will continue too. Some spots in far northern MS could see upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday mornings! The weather looks to stay dry all week along.