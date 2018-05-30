Manhunt after deputy shot, killed in Dickson County, Tenn.

Last Updated May 30, 2018 11:44 AM EDT
DICKSON, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway in central Tennessee after a deputy was shot and killed Wednesday morning, reports CBS affiliate WTVF.
The incident happened in Dickson County, west of Nashville. Officials are searching for an armed suspect in the area of Bear Creek Valley Road and Tidwell Switch Road, the station reports.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the person of interest being sought as Steven Wiggins, 31. A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets Wiggins was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.
The TBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and urged anyone who sees him to call 911.
More information wasn’t immediately available.
This is a developing story.
