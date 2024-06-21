Manhunt for Alabama man ends with arrest in Arkansas

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. (WCBI) – A multi-agency manhunt for an Alabama man ended with Stacy Lee Drake in custody.

The arrest came in Conway County, Arkansas just west of Little Rock.

But the story began at least 14 years ago in Pickens County, Alabama. That’s when, according to Alabama.com, Drake was arrested and later convicted of carjacking a 1993 GMC Sonoma. He was also indicted for numerous other crimes in Pickens County.

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison. That was reduced to time served in 2022.

Drake lived for a while at a halfway house in Birmingham. Recently he was named as a suspect in the May death of a Tuscaloosa man.

From Tuscaloosa, the 50-year-old popped up in Oklahoma. He is now connected to the deaths of three people in two separate towns in Oklahoma. Most of the recent crimes appear to have happened along the I-40 corridor that runs through Tennessee into Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The US Marshalls began tracking him, following stolen cars and other leads.

Drake was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held at the Conway County Detention Center.

