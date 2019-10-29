Manhunt on for rapist-child molester freed “in error” in Georgia

Reidsville, Georgia — Authorities in Georgia say a rapist and child molester serving a life sentence was released “in error” Friday and is still on the run.

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County, Georgia and began his life term in April 2015, reports CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV.

He was released from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville by mistake at around noon on Friday, the Georgia Department of Corrections said Monday.

No information was given on why it took three days to put out the word or when the release was discovered.

“The priority of the GDC is apprehending the offender as quickly as possible and at this time we have all resources focused on the search,” the department said. “As soon as the error was discovered, the GDC immediately put those resources into place. While we do not have enough information to share specifics of the search, we will be following any and every lead made available to us.”

The department urged anyone who sees Munoz-Mendez not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

CBS Savannah, Georgia affiliate WTOC-TV says the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshal are seeking him.