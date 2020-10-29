Many sunny days ahead

SUMMARY: Sunny, quiet, and seasonable weather is coming back. We’re keeping rain out of the forecast for at least the next week. A frost or light freeze is possible Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the mid to low 40s. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with sunny skies taking over during the day. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds N 10-15 mph. Coats are needed for high school football with temperatures in the low 50s and 40s during the games.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows around 40.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny. Pleasant highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. A frost or light freeze is possible. Lows in the mid to low 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny & cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. A frost or light freeze is possible. Lows in the mid to low 30s.

ELECTION DAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

