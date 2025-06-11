Maple Street closed due to gas leak in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers will need to take an alternate route in Amory due to a natural gas leak.

Amory Police Department said Maple Street behind the Old Armory is partially shut down and encourages drivers to use caution in the area.

Earlier on June 11, authorities were made aware of a natural gas leak in the area of 9th Street between James Street and 5th Avenue North.

Atmos Gas Company is working to repair the issue.

They also encourage drivers to be cautious in the Boulevard Drive area between Haley Road and Poplar Street as the water department works to repair a water line.

