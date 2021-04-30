Maple tree planted in Starkville for Arbor Day celebration

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Arbor Day is a time when people are encouraged to go outside and plant a tree, and a few Starkville leaders did just that.

A maple tree was planted outside the Sportsplex on Lynn Lane Friday.

The event is part of a combined Earth Day / Arbor Day project by Starkville Parks and Rec. and Starkville Utilities.

The two groups were joined by Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill, several Aldermen, and members of the public for the planting ceremony.

The celebration continues Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. At the Starkville Community Market where 200 small trees will be given away.