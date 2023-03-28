March 24, 2023 MEMA Severe Weather Update #5

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to assess the damage in multiple counties affected by the March 24th tornadoes and severe weather. At the time of this release, the National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. One EF-4 tornado (Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado), two EF-3 tornadoes (Carroll/Montgomery County tornado and Monroe County tornado), and four EF-1 tornadoes impacted the state.

Please view the link to see the entire report: Severe Weather Update #5 for March 24, 2023

