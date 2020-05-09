Marked Changes To Mask Rules Set For Starkville

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Starkville is easing its stance on masks inside some private businesses . The Council Saturday agreed to no longer require customers and employees of most retail outlets to wear masks while in the store but do want social distance guidelines to still be encouraged.

Restaurants will be met in the middle under the changes to the local orders. Customers can now eat without wearing masks but employees must continue to wear the face coverings and follow other CDC guidelines.

Salons, barbers and other beauty related services can reopen but under strict guidelines . Both customers and employees must still wear masks while in gyms only staff members must wear them.

Some city parks reopen on the 14th with the exception of the City Pool and Outlaw Center.

The 10PM to 5AM curfew is still in effect to match those in other Golden Triangle towns