Marketing firm offering help to companies planning reopenings

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi marketing firm is showing its appreciation for funds received under the Paycheck Protection Program by helping small businesses as they start back up.

Robinson marketing will offer free consulting for businesses that will soon reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.

The Tupelo based marketing firm was able to keep paying its employees because of the Paycheck Protection Program.

So throughout the month of May, Robinson Marketing will offer free consulting services to small business owners who are opening back up after the Covid 19 hiatus.

“One of the real challenges is to let people know you’re back opened for business, the other is what are your customers going to ask for when you are open for business, we have been doing things differently for about six weeks now and certain things people have gotten used to, the other thing to is do product lines you have now match what customers needs are and this is a very key portion to that,” said Tom Robinson, of Robinson Marketing.

The free business consulting services are available throughout the month of May.