How the evolution of marketing strategies may be influencing your next purchase

Rebranding, a traditional method, has effectively boosted the popularity of certain products that you may have been gifted over the holidays.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media apps have transformed from a way to stay connected with family and friends to online shops and boutiques.

There are fewer steps involved to get a product in front of a consumer’s face to their doorstep.

The complicated part is that it is sometimes out of the control of a business owner and what is considered a good marketing strategy is continuously evolving.

Marketing strategies are often the bridge between a consumer and a transaction.

Karen Stanley is the owner and marketing director of neonFrog. She says the evolution of digital platforms allows influencers and trends to dictate the market and raise the demand for a product.

“A lot now -it’s less about businesses putting materials out there like commercials to look at on TV. They are using different social mediums to actually put people who don’t work for them but do recommend them and that has become a new way of marketing,” Stanley said.

” Stanley is a great example of it with what they have done with rebranding what we call our emotional support water bottles around here…but it took them going after a different demographic. They had always gone after working men and had been successful for 100 some-odd years -I think it was and somebody said let’s paint it pink…”

Emma Newman is the owner of Garrett and Co. Her marketing efforts online have increased her store’s sales and spiked her social media following.

“I think getting in contact with as many people as you can on social media definitely influences what you sell and how much you sell. For instance, I started on TikTok and it has really grown my business…” I had one certain influencer who took a picture off my Instagram and posted it on TikTok and then I noticed all of my Instagram followers going up by hundreds and so for that instance, it was on a whole different social media platform and it still grew my audience,” Newman said.

Professor Chair and Communication Director at MUW, Barry Smith says many companies will reduce the friction of buying items by making them easily accessible.

“If there is a link there that somebody can click on and then buy it immediately -what you have done is you have removed the need for you to go somewhere else to buy the product and so basically you have brought the place in which the action in where the transaction can take place in the app,” Dr. Smith said.

Many companies use cookies in your internet data for target marketing.

