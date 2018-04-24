Marlee Hatcher Signs With Blue Mountain

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (BMC Athletics) – Blue Mountain College Women’s Basketball just picked up one of the biggest signings in its program’s history.

Head coach Lavon Driskell has inked Ole Miss transfer Marlee Hatcher, the 5’7” guard from Pontotoc, Miss and one of the area’s most prolific hoopsters in recent history.

Hatcher prepped at Pontotoc High School under Bill Russell where she led her team to a 122-11 record in four years, including a state championship as a freshman. She was a four-time first team All-District selection, three-time first team All-Area selection, Division I 4A Player of the Year, the Daily Journal Player of the Year, NEMBBCA All-Star and a Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game selection.

As a sophomore at Itawamba Community College (Fulton, Miss.), Hatcher averaged 11.3 points per game with four rebounds in 25 appearances. She was selected All-Region, NJCAA Region 23 All-Tournament and participated in the MACJC All-Star Game while helping to lead her team to a 17-8 record.

She shot an incredible 41 percent (71-for-173) from 3-point range at ICC, including a 9-for-9 performance against Wallace State Community College in a game where she scored 30 points.

I have watched Marlee play basketball for a long time, and I know she knows how to play the game of basketball,” BMC head coach Lavon Driskell commented. “She is fundamentally sound, she can score with consistency and can defend. She is a complete player, but not only that, she is a great person and will be a positive for our team and campus. We are excited to have Marlee join us at Blue Mountain College.

Hatcher said, “I’m excited about being a part of a great basketball program for my senior year. I felt very welcomed by Coach Driskell and the team. It’s going to be a special year being a Lady Topper.”