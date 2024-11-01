Maroon and white covers Starkville streets from “Tailgate the Town”

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Merchants in Starkville welcomed Bulldog friends and family home November 1 with a citywide tailgate.

More than 30 tents popped up around the city of Starkville with food, games and special deals for everyone visiting for this homecoming weekend at Mississippi State.

From one end of Main Street to the other, shop owners, workers and volunteers visited with guests and shared what Watson said is the pride and ongoing community support for the Bulldogs.

Mark your calendar for next year and plan to stop by Tailgate the Town.

