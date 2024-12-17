Marty Stuart celebrates new addition to Congress of Country Music

PHILIDELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) – According to WTOK TV, Community members and excited Marty Stuart fans all gathered outside the Ellis Theatre to support the groundbreaking of the newest addition to the Congress of Country Music.

The addition of the museum will display historical artifacts from country music legends.

Marty Stuart made an appearance and brought a piece of memorabilia from the Father of Country Music, Jimmie Rodgers.

Stuart wanted to show how his museum will not only feature global musicians but singers and songwriters from here at home as well.

Stuart said this step in construction has been a long time coming and he couldn’t wait to show his collection to the rest of the world.

“This is a big day for the Congress of Country Music. This has been an idea that has long been in the works, and of course, the Ellis Theatre was phase one, and it is up and running and doing great. People are coming from all over the world, and honestly, to come to shows here and events, and now we start to build the rest of it. So, in the first quarter of next year, dust will fly, and we’re going to build the rest of this thing and have museum space, educational space, and a community hall. So, It’ll be a beacon for Philadelphia, Mississippians, and the nation. It truly will,” said Stuart.

Stuart said he believes this museum will draw people not only from other states but tourists from all over the world.

