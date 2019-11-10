Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans

“Battleground” features Casey Maidl, of Bend, Ore., an Army Sergeant A-5, 19th SFG (2001- ).

“When I first came back before my symptoms appeared, like most veterans, at the time you feel invincible. You had this experience, you served your nation,” he told Martha Teichner. “But, my PTSD symptoms caught up to me, and they’ve made it extremely challenging to remain in public service.”

- Advertisement -

“But you have,” said correspondent Martha Teichner.

“I’ve struggled to do it. Driving a fire engine, the loud noises, working on the 4th of July, it’s very triggering because of the fireworks.”

Maidl’s lifeline is his service dog, Bannar, named for a close friend who served with him and died in action.