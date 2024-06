Mashulaville FD adds new Ford F-550 to department

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County volunteer fire department has a new way to help people.

The Mashulaville Fire Department now owns this Ford F-550.

Noxubee County Emergency Management said a tank and a small pump will be put on the truck.

The Mississippi Forestry Association assisted the county in getting the truck.

