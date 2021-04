TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The masks are off in Tupelo government buildings.

In an executive order today, Mayor Jason Shelton dropped the mask mandate for city offices and people who are doing business in city businesses.

The original order to wear a mask while conducting city business came from an executive order.

Vaccinations are available to city employees and their families.

And Shelton encourages all workers and residents of Tupelo to take advantage of vaccine appointments.