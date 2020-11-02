Mask mandate extended in Lowndes County until December 15th

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – You will need mask in Lowndes County for at least the next six weeks.

The Board of Supervisors Monday morning approved extending the county-wide mask mandate through December 15th.

The board all agreed to extend the mandate.

The board also approved a fee – in – lieu of ad valorem tax for a new solar power generating plant. The anticipated investment from the unnamed company is around 60 million, plus construction contracts and employment.

Today marked the first day as President for Supervisor Trip Hairston.