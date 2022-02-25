Masks now optional on Mississippi State’s campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Masks will now be optional on most of the Mississippi State campus.

The university made the announcement Friday afternoon based on the school’s COVID-19 task force recommendation.

The new policy will go into effect on Monday.

There are two exceptions to the rule. You must still wear a mask inside the Longest Student Health Center and while riding MSU SMART shuttles.

University leaders do ask for everyone support those who choose to wear a mask.

They also encourage students to get vaccinated.

Of course, if you should still follow COVID-19 protocols if you are symptomatic or sick.