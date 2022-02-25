Masks now optional on Mississippi State’s campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Masks will now be optional on most of the Mississippi State campus.
The university made the announcement Friday afternoon based on the school’s COVID-19 task force recommendation.
The new policy will go into effect on Monday.
There are two exceptions to the rule. You must still wear a mask inside the Longest Student Health Center and while riding MSU SMART shuttles.
University leaders do ask for everyone support those who choose to wear a mask.
They also encourage students to get vaccinated.
Of course, if you should still follow COVID-19 protocols if you are symptomatic or sick.