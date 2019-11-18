“Mass casualty shooting” in Fresno, California leaves several dead

Russian troops take command of U.S. airbase in northern Syria
The Russians moved in just a day after U.S. forces left, leaving behind barracks, beds, abandoned medical supplies and an unusable gym
6H ago
France’s Wine Country is home to collection of fighter jets
Eighty-seven-year-old Michel Pont isn’t your typical collector — he has 110 jets in all
7H ago
Venice hit by record third exceptional tide in one week
Since records began in 1872, that level had never been reached even twice in one year, let alone three times in one week
9H ago
Police threaten to use lethal force on Hong Kong protesters
As riot police moved in from all sides, some protesters retreated inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University while others set fires on bridges leading to it
7H ago
Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders 2019
Women leaders from around the world are gathering in Reykjavik, Iceland this week, with discussions throughout the day on Tuesday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 20.
12H ago