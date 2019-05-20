Massive marina fire destroys part of popular resort in Kentucky

By
CBS News
-
0

Entertainment

Ava DuVernay on humanizing Central Park Five

In 1989, five black and Latino teenagers were wrongly accused of the brutal rape of a jogger in New York City’s Central Park. Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise became known as the Central Park Five. The boys were charged and convicted with no physical evidence implicating them. But in 2002, their convictions were overturned after DNA evidence and a confession exonerated them. Director Ava DuVernay joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her Netflix four-part series on the Central Park Five, “When They See Us.”

- Advertisement -

updated 9M ago 06:02

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are engaged: Report

Johansson’s publicist tells The Associated Press she and the “Saturday Night Live” cast member made it official after two years of dating

12H ago

Sting, Trudie Styler, and a villa in Italy

The singer-musician and his wife bought the dilapidated, 400-year-old Il Palagio, in Tuscany, for a song or two, and have brought the olive groves, vineyards and vegetable gardens back to life

May 19

Report a Typo
SHARE