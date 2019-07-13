Massive power outage reported in New York City

Parts of New York City went dark Saturday in a massive power outage that affected thousands of people. CBS News has learned the power outage was caused by a transformer fire.

An early outage map by the city’s utility company, Con Edison, showed more than 40,000 without power. Con Edison had not yet responded to calls for comment, but tweeted that they were responding to a “widespread power outage.”

The New York City Office of Emergency Management said it had activated its emergency operations center.

New York City Mayor and 2020 Democratic hopeful Bill de Blasio, who is currently campaigning in Waterloo, Iowa, told CBS News he has been briefed on the outage. New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted that Con Edison’s CEO told him there was a “a major disturbance” at West 49th Street Substation.

The New York City transit system said it was working with Con Ed to restore power in affected subway stations. Photos of darkened subway stations were being shared on social media.

The Fire Department of New York said it was responding to multiple calls of people stuck in elevators.

The CBS Broadcast Center was affected and turned to generator power. NBC’s 30 Rockefellar Plaza also lost power.

Coincidentally, Saturday’s power outage struck on the 41st anniversary of the 1977 blackout, which lasted until July 14. New York City went dark during the 2003 blackout of the East Coast and again after Superstorm Sandy struck in 2012.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.