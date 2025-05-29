Mathiston gets approved for qualified resort status

MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Smaller cities and towns sometimes struggle when it comes to economic development.

Some have found that one way to generate tax revenue is by allowing alcohol sales.

The town of Mathiston, which straddles the Webster and Choctaw County Line, has qualified for resort status.

In Mississippi, county and municipal governments set the policies for local alcohol sales.

Webster and Choctaw Counties are still classified as “dry”, meaning that alcohol sales are not allowed.

Mathiston sits in both counties.

In recent years, the Mississippi Legislature has made it easier for cities and towns in dry counties to go “wet”.

Some towns are allowed to bring the matter up for a vote.

Mathiston has been granted qualified resort status by the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

This allows businesses to sell alcohol with few to no restrictions.

Mayor Jimmy Carden said this could be a great opportunity to drive growth in the community.

“We are optimistic, hopefully it is going to increase our tax revenue,” Carden said. “The way we can make improvements in the community, for the people, and for the town. Just make it a better situation for everybody.”

Having resort status could bring in additional visitors, businesses, and much-needed revenue.

Carden said it’s still important to maintain some local control and have sensible regulations.

“The ordinance has a clause in it to allow one-time events during the year or whatever, which will allow a little more leeway to have like a festival or to have something where you can have outdoor sales,” Carden said.

Business owner of TBT Market & Grill – Mathiston, April Swindele said the resort status has been a need in the area for some time.

“It’s been good and everything like that, but people drink and they don’t want to go to Starkville or anywhere else,” Swindele said. “They kind of want to stay here in town, so I think it will be good.”

Swindele said she is excited to see the future of the town.

“I think it is really good that it’s for Mathiston to grow instead of being a small town, maybe we can kind of get to be a little bit bigger and introduce more businesses and stuff like that,” Swindele said.

The town’s resort status goes into effect July 1.

Data USA reports less than 1,000 people live in Mathiston as of the past two years.

