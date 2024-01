Mathiston issues boil water notice for some residents

MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Mathiston residents need to boil water beginning January 30.

If you live on North Natchez Trace Road or on Rebecca Street, please boil your water until further notice.

The city of Mathiston will let you know when it is safe to use water without boiling.

