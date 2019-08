OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A Mathiston man is killed in an early morning motorcycle accident in Oktibbeha County.

Deputies were called to Brown Road, just before 8 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Investigators said the motorcycle 70-year-old Billie Jones was driving ran off the roadway and crashed. It’s the only vehicle believed to be involved in the accident.

A passerby saw the crash and called first responders.

Oktibbeha County deputies are investigating the deadly crash.