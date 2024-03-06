Mathiston PD: Charges won’t be filed against former school janitor

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After conducting an extensive investigation the Mathiston Police Department will not be filing charges against a former employee of East Webster Elementary School.

In February, an alleged incident at the school involving an employee and students raised concerns and questions throughout the community.

Through the investigation, the police department along with other agencies deemed that the former employee’s actions were inappropriate but not illegal.

Mathiston police told WCBI that the Principal and staff at East Webster Elementary acted in a timely and appropriate manner in handling the situation.

Mathiston police department used all available resources to conduct the investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X