Mathiston police ask for help finding accused gift card grifters

MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mathiston police are asking for the public’s help to find a trio of accused gift card grifters.

Earlier today, two men and a woman went into the Piggly Wiggly in Mathiston to buy two $500 gift cards.

In-store security video captured the transaction.

According to police, the woman did not pay for the gift cards, pocketed the money, and left the store with the gift cards.

If you recognize these people or have any other information about this incident, call the Mathiston Police Department.

