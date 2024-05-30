Matthew Murrell withdraws from NBA Draft, returning to Ole Miss

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell announced Wednesday he is returning to Ole Miss men’s basketball for his fifth year.

The Memphis native withdrew from the NBA Draft after not receiving an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine.

“After carefully weighing my options, I’m excited to announce that I’m coming back to Ole Miss for another year,” Murrell wrote in a statement.

Murrell averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.