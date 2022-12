Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge.

