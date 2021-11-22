Maynard secured new role in the Sunshine State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Greater Starkville Development Partnership leader has a new role in the Sunshine State.

Scott Maynard is the new Economic Development Director for the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce.

Maynard left Starkville in 2018 to work at Florida State University’s Career Center.

While in Mississippi, he also worked for MSU for nearly three decades.

Maynard has 32 years of combined higher education, economic development, and workforce development experience.