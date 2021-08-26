Mayor Gaskin makes deciding vote against city-wide mask mandate in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- There will not be a city-wide mask mandate in Columbus.
Mayor Keith Gaskin broke the three-to-three tie amongst the city council members during the vote on Wednesday afternoon.
However, masks are still required in city buildings.
Mayor Gaskin still encourages all citizens to follow the advice of state health officials and take necessary precautions when needed.