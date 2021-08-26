Mayor Gaskin makes deciding vote against city-wide mask mandate in Columbus

There will not be a city-wide mask mandate in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- There will not be a city-wide mask mandate in Columbus.

Mayor Keith Gaskin broke the three-to-three tie amongst the city council members during the vote on Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: In a tie broken by the Mayor, the City of Columbus will not proceed with a city-wide mask mandate. #WCBI — WCBI News (@WCBINEWS) August 26, 2021

However, masks are still required in city buildings.

Mayor Gaskin still encourages all citizens to follow the advice of state health officials and take necessary precautions when needed.