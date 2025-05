Mayor Henley takes early resignation from office in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mayor of Brooksville has taken an early exit from office and has resigned.

Aldermen accepted Earlie Henley’s resignation on Tuesday night, May 6.

You may recall that Henley recently lost re-election to former mayor David Boswell.

Vice-Mayor Angel Anthony-Brooks will serve as mayor until July 1.

Boswell and the board of aldermen will be sworn in on the same day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.