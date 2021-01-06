Mayor Robert Smith has created a crime prevention task force

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A rise in crime has Columbus city leaders looking for answers and involvement.

Mayor Robert Smith announced the creation of the “Concerned Citizens Crime Prevention Task Force.”

He wants residents to come together to discuss solutions to prevention crime from happening.

The mayor acknowledges the reasons for most crimes are complex but believes this new, ongoing, group will be able to help.

He is also asking residents to work with police, as officers have increased the visibility of patrol, to solve crimes.

“This concerned citizen crime prevention task force, it’s not like a neighborhood watch. A neighborhood watch is for one particular area or one particular ward,” Mayor Robert Smith. “This is city-wide. And I’m asking volunteers, business people within the community to whereas you will volunteer. This is all our city.”

Smith did not say when the group will host its first meeting or how residents can sign-up.