Mayor says Walmart worker killed 2, hit officer

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – The mayor of Southaven, Mississippi says a disgruntled Walmart worker is responsible for the shootings that killed two co-workers and wounded an officer Tuesday morning.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the gunman had a grievance. The town’s police chief, Macon Moore, says he got into a shootout with officers in a Walmart parking lot after killing the store employees. Moore says one officer was “saved by his vest” before the second officer shot the suspect twice.
The chief said the suspect was in surgery after being taken to a hospital in neighboring Memphis, Tennessee.
Workers said he shot one person in the store parking lot around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday before entering the store and shooting a second person.
Moore says the wounded officer is recovering. He says police continue seeking to clear the store, in part because they had to call in a bomb squad for a suspicious package.
