Mayor Shelton Outlines Accomplishments During Annual ‘State Of The City’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A sharp rise in residential construction, along with steady economic growth over the past five years are some highlights Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton talked about in his annual “State of the City ” Address.

The mayor delivered the report at the Bancorpsouth Conference Center, to hundreds of city employees and department heads.

Mayor Shelton said the city is on solid financial footing, with 15 percent economic growth in the last five years, and more than 110 housing starts in the past year.

Shelton says one of the biggest challenges involves maintaining and repairing the city’s infrastructure.

“We have to spend more to repair crumbling infrastructure, we committed an additional, over one million dollars to 2 point 8 million dollars, this year, the largest single year ever commitment to infrastructure, what we have to do is balance those expenditures with the other needs of the city, that’s something we are fortunate in Tupelo because of the growing economy, because of our increased sales tax receipts, right now we’re able to address those needs without fear of raising taxes,” Mayor Shelton said.

Mayor Shelton also recognized Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association and the Convention and Visitors Bureau for their efforts at promoting the city to the nation and the world.