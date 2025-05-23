Mayoral candidate files petition for judicial review in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon mayoral candidate is crying foul and wants a new election.

Citing what she believes are dozens of election violations, Lillian Gillespie files a petition for judicial review.

Gillespie lost the mayoral runoff to Freddie Poindexter last month.

She filed the paperwork in Noxubee County Circuit Court.

In the complaint, Gillespie alleges, among other things, undue influence by her opponents’ supporters, no functioning municipal executive committee in town, and hostile encounters with city officials to schedule a ballot box examination.

No court date has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.