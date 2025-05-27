Mayoral Forum Candidates to take to a new venue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Candidates will be taking center stage tonight for the 2025 Columbus Mayoral Forum hosted by the Commercial Dispatch.

Community members are encouraged to come out and hear from candidates: Stephen Jones, Darren Leach, and Bill Strauss.

An important reminder that there has been a change of venue.

The event will be held at Mississippi University for Women’s Nissan auditorium beginning at 6:00 tonight.

While tickets are free, attendees are required to have their tickets to enter the event.

The commercial dispatch’s Zack Plair and our very own Joey Barnes will be moderating the event.

To reserve a ticket and submit a question, please visit cdispatch.com/forum or call (662) 328-2424.

