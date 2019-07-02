MBCI runoff election numbers coming in

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WCBI)- Unofficial election results are complete for the race for chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Our statewide news partner WTOK reports former tribal council member and businessman Cyrus Ben defeated incumbent Phyliss J. Anderson by a wide margin. The unofficial results by community are shown below.
Unofficial election results for July 2:
Phyliss J. Anderson
Henning, Tenn. 4
Bogue Homa 39
Red Water 154
Standing Pine 104
Crystal Ridge 19
Conehatta 187
Tucker 112
Bogue Chitto 132
Pearl River 358
Total 1109
Cyrus Ben
Henning, Tenn. 46
Bogue Homa 74
Red Water 111
Standing Pine 203
Crystal Ridge 53
Conehatta 187
Tucker 234
Bogue Chitto 317
Pearl River 777
Total 2068