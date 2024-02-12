MBI activates silver alert for Aaron Campbell of Jackson

Aaron Campbell of Jackson, Mississippi, was last seen on Friday, February 9, near the Merit Health Hospital in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Jackson Police Department.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 9-1-1.

