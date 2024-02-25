MBI activates Silver Alert on behalf of the Horn Lake PD

Jonathan David Montgomery of Horn Lake, Mississippi, was last seen in the 5000 block of Nail Road in Desoto County.

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Horn Lake Police Department.

Jonathan David Montgomery has an EMS Star of Life symbol on his arm.

Family members say Jonathan David Montgomery suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174 or 9-1-1.

