MBI asks for public’s help finding missing Grenada woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman from Grenada has been missing since last week and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to find her.
MBI issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson of Grenada.
She was last seen Thursday around 7:30 a.m. on First Street in Grenada County.
Robinson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to be driving a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks with tag number: GAB9184.
Family members say Robinson suffers from a medical condition.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Grenada Police Department at (662)226-1211.
