MBI asks for public’s help finding missing Grenada woman

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman from Grenada has been missing since last week and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to find her.

MBI issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson of Grenada.

She was last seen Thursday around 7:30 a.m. on First Street in Grenada County.

Robinson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be driving a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks with tag number: GAB9184.

Family members say Robinson suffers from a medical condition.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Grenada Police Department at (662)226-1211.

