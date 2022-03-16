CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to find a missing Corinth woman.

MBI has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks.

Hicks is four feet nine inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, February 22nd, around 1:30 in the afternoon at the Greyhound Station in Hinds County on a bus going to Memphis.

Family members say Hicks has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you know where Tammy Lynn Hicks is call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.