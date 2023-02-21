MBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – New information on a story we first brought you at Midday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Okolona.

The shooting happened Monday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 32.

MBI said no law enforcement was injured but one person was fatally injured.

Their name has not been released.

Chickasaw County deputies were involved in the shooting.

No details were released by MBI as the agency gathers evidence.

MBI said it will share its findings with the Attorney General’s Office once the investigation is complete.

