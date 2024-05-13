MBI investigates inmate found dead at Lowndes County jail

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate in the Lowndes County jail was found dead in their cell. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his staff found the man at about 5:30 a.m. on May 13.

The inmate was unresponsive and live-saving measures were started.

Corrections staff said the man was in his locked cell by himself all night long.

Hawkins told WCBI the man had been in jail for 56 days.

He was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

By law, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the death investigation.

The name of the man has not been released pending the notification of family members.

