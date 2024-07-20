MBI investigates officer involved shooting in Biloxi
Officers with Biloxi PD were responding to a call for service on Lakeview Drive in Biloxi.
BILOXI, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting with the Biloxi Police Department.
Officers encountered the subject who pointed a weapon towards them.
That’s when the officers fired their weapons, striking the subject.
The subject received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The officers did not receive any serious physical injuries.
This information is preliminary and subject to change.
MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.