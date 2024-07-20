MBI investigates officer involved shooting in Biloxi

Officers with Biloxi PD were responding to a call for service on Lakeview Drive in Biloxi.

BILOXI, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting with the Biloxi Police Department.

Officers encountered the subject who pointed a weapon towards them.

That’s when the officers fired their weapons, striking the subject.

The subject received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The officers did not receive any serious physical injuries.

This information is preliminary and subject to change.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

