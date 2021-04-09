MBI investigates officer involved shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Lowndes county.

Deputies were called to a disturbance on Granderson Drive around 1 o’clock Friday afternoon.

Once on scene, there was an officer-involved shooting where neither deputies nor the suspect was injured.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained before the deputies got there.

Police have released very few details about the incident.

WCBI will have more information as it becomes available.